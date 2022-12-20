 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who are sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News