Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temp…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle ar…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's hi…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expe…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly c…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…