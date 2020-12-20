 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

