Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.