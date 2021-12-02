Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.