Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.