Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.