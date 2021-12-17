Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.