 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News