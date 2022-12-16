Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.