Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.