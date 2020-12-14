 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 6AM EST MON until 4PM EST MON. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

