Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.