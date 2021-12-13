 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News