Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
