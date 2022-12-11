Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.