Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

