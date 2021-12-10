The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. E…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperature…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just abov…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temp…