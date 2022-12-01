Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahe…