Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
