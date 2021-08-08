 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News