The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
