Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.