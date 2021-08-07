The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared fo…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunda…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tues…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The UV index today …
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…