 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News