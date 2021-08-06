The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. It…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tues…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared fo…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The UV index today …