The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. …
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Foreca…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a hal…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carl…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling ho…