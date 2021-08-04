Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.