The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temp…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorro…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Plan o…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.