Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

