The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forec…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle are…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. …
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. To…