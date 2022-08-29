The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temp…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will s…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and varia…