Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. …
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…