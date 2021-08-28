The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
