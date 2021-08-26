The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and vari…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degree…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. Tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…