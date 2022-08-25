Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.