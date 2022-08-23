Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.