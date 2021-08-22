 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

