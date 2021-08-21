 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

