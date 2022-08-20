Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, th…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot da…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Model…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temper…