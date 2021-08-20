 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

