Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reac…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 71F. W…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today…