Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT.