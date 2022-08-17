Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot da…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Model…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks to re…