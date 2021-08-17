Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.