Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

