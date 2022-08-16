The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Model…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day t…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks to re…