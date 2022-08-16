Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.