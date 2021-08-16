 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

Local Weather

