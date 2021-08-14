Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
