Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day t…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…