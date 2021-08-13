The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 102. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
