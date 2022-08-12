The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. How …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds lig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…