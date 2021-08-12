Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.