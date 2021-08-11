Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 104. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.