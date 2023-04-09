Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
